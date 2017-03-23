UK car production hit 17-year high in February

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
LONDON, March 23 British car production hit a 17-year high in February, extending a recent trend of surging output as a strong rise in exports once again compensated for a slump in demand at home, an industry body said on Thursday.
Overall production rose 8 percent to 153,041 cars last month, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), boosted by a 13 percent increase in sales to overseas markets.
The roughly 15 percent fall in the pound against the euro since the Brexit vote has helped to make British exports cheaper to many foreign buyers, although it has increased the cost of importing parts from the continent for UK-assembled models.
Britain's overwhelmingly foreign-owned car industry backed remaining in the European Union and is worried about the possible end to tariff-free business with Europe, its biggest export market, despite reassurances from Prime Minister Theresa May.
"We must avoid barriers to trade, whether tariff, customs or other regulatory obstacles, at all costs," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.
"To do otherwise would damage our competitiveness and threaten the continued success of UK automotive manufacturing," he added. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.