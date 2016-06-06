UPDATE 1-UK new car registrations edge up, Brexit seen weighing - SMMT

(Adds details)
LONDON, June 6 British new car registrations
rose modestly in May while private and business demand fell,
possibly reflecting uncertainty over Britain's European Union
referendum, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said
on Monday.
Registrations overall rose 2.5 percent in May to 203,585
units, SMMT said in a monthly update.
"The new car market in May remained high ... but the low
growth is further evidence of the market cooling in the face of
concerns around economic and political stability," SMMT chief
executive Mike Hawes said.
Fleet buyers drove growth, with demand up 8.8 percent,
while registrations by private customers were down 3.0 percent
and the business segment fell by just over 20 percent.
"Whether this is the result of some buyers holding off until
the current uncertainty is resolved or a sign of a more stable
market for new cars remains to be seen," Hawes said in a
statement.
In April, new car registrations rose by 2.0 percent.
Britain's economy has slowed ahead of the June 23 referendum
on the country's EU membership. Earlier on Monday, a group
representing British manufacturers said they expected a slight
recovery for the sector later this year but that slow
improvement could be knocked off course if the country votes to
leave the EU.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)