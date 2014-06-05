UPDATE 1-UK car registrations have strongest May in 10 years - SMMT

(Adds analyst reaction, historic trend)
LONDON, June 5 British car sales enjoyed their
strongest May in 10 years last month with registrations rising
by more than 7 percent from a year earlier, but future sales are
likely to slow, an industry group said on Thursday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said
new car registrations totalled 194,032 last month, up 7.7
percent on a year earlier and the highest sales figure for May
since 2004.
This was a smaller increase than April's annual rise of 8.2
percent and March's 17.7 percent jump, and the SMMT said it
expected sales growth to slow further.
"With SMMT forecasting an overall rise of around 6 percent
over the year, the coming months should see some levelling off
in growth rates as underlying demand stabilises," SMMT chief
executive Mike Hawes said.
Car sales were one of the first areas of British consumer
demand to recover after the financial crisis, with cheap
financing a key factor behind demand.
The SMMT said car sales had grown uninterrupted for 27
consecutive months - the longest unbroken expansion since
records began in 1959.
"Looking ahead over the summer months it will be interesting
to see ... (if the) growth rate drops down a gear. If there is a
slowdown, all eyes will be on manufacturers and the actions they
take to try to drive the market forward," said Richard Lowe,
head of retail and wholesale at Barclays.
Ford's Fiesta supermini remained Britain's top-selling
car in May, but its mid-sized Focus model dropped to fourth
place, with Volkswagen's Golf and General Motors'
Vauxhall Corsa taking the third and fourth spots.
