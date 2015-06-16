UPDATE 2-British 'bad bank' says several parties want to buy assets

* Sales unlikely to take place in 2015 -CEO
LONDON, June 16 A 13 billion pound ($20 billion)
mortgage portfolio put up for sale by the "bad bank" charged
with winding down the assets of two failed British lenders has
lured interest from several possible bidders, the group's boss
said on Tuesday.
UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), which is selling off the loans
of bailed-out Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, said in
April it was selling the portfolio, named Granite, along with
its mortgage servicing operations, aiming to speed up the
repayment of taxpayers' money.
"We have had indicative expressions of interest on both
transactions from several parties," UKAR Chief Executive Richard
Banks told Reuters. "We are now going through a period of
evaluation."
Finance minister George Osborne is keen to sell the
government's banking assets to recoup taxpayers' money splashed
out in a bailout of troubled lenders during the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Under financial plans set out after the Conservatives were
elected with a surprise majority in May, Osborne said last week
the government would begin selling shares in Royal Bank of
Scotland in coming months having already sold more than
half its stake in Lloyds Banking Group.
Other banking assets are owned by UKAR and Reuters reported
earlier in June, citing sources familiar with the matter, that a
group including investment bank Goldman Sachs and U.S.
buyout firm Blackstone had bid for Granite. RBS is also
interested in the portfolio, sources said.
Banks said a shortlist of potential buyers would be in place
by the end of July but warned that extended "due diligence" on
both transactions would follow, making it unlikely either will
complete in 2015.
"They are very complex transactions and it really depends on
the due diligence and any legal hurdles that we face," Banks
said.
UKAR, Britain's seventh-biggest provider of home loans, also
said it had repaid 3.7 billion pounds to the government in the
year through March 2015, bringing the total repaid to 14.1
billion of the 48.7 billion it owed.
Banks said he expected taxpayers to be fully repaid within
10 years.
UKAR reduced the size of its balance sheet by a further 8.8
billion during the period. That means assets worth 49.7 billion
have been shed since UKAR's formation from its 115.8 billion
balance sheet in 2010.
UKAR made an underlying pretax profit of 1.4 billion pounds
during the period, up 11 percent on the year before. The number
of mortgages three or more months in arrears fell 23 percent to
11,976.
