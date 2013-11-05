UK businessman accused of corrupt Bahrain payments

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 5 A British prosecutor alleged on
Tuesday that London-based businessman Victor Dahdaleh made
"corrupt payments" of over 40 million pounds ($63 million) to
the former chairman and chief executive of a Bahraini aluminium
smelter to secure contracts worth over $3 billion for companies
including U.S. group Alcoa.
Dahdaleh, 70, who holds dual Canadian and British
citizenship, has pleaded not guilty to the seven charges of
corruption and one of transferring criminal property which were
brought by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
Britain's top fraud agency has a lot at stake in the trial
after a series of setbacks in other cases and because of the
scale of the allegations.
The accusations of high-level corruption in Bahrain, between
1998 and 2006, also come at a sensitive time for the Gulf state,
a Western ally whose Sunni ruling dynasty has been dogged by
sporadic protests by the Shi'ite majority.
Dahdaleh's lawyer made no comment on Tuesday and the defence
will be presented later in the trial.
Prosecutor Philip Shears told the jury that Dahdaleh's
defence would be that the payments were "sponsorship" in line
with Bahraini "custom and practice".
"This case is about corruption. It is corruption, as we will
suggest, on a very large scale," Shears said. "The rewards to
Mr. Dahdaleh were enormous."
The businessman was accused of having made hundreds of
millions of dollars by acting as a middleman between the then
chairman of smelter Alba - a member of Bahrain's royal family -
and a number of supplier companies, including Alcoa.
Alcoa is not accused of wrongdoing and is not a party to the
case. The company would make no comment, a spokeswoman said in
an email.
Shears said that Dahdaleh had paid 38.8 million pounds to
former Alba chairman Sheikh Isa Bin Ali Al Khalifa. Australian
national Bruce Hall, who was chief executive of Alba from 2001
to 2005, had received about 3 million pounds, Shears said.
Hall has pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to corrupt
and accepted that he was part of a criminal conspiracy with
Sheikh Isa and Dahdaleh, Shears said. Hall will be the first
prosecution witness in Dahdaleh's trial.
Reuters was unable to contact Isa for comment.
Britain has no extradition treaty with Bahrain and no way to
compel Sheikh Isa to come to court, Shears said. Sheikh Isa is
named as a co-conspirator with Dahdaleh in count one of the
indictment, which is the main count of conspiracy to corrupt.
He is also named in counts two, three and four as the
recipient of corrupt payments made by Dahdaleh.
Shears said Dahdaleh had used his influence with Sheikh Isa
to facilitate contracts between Alba and suppliers so that he
could personally benefit from them. The biggest such contract
was between Alba and its long-term supplier of the key raw
material alumina, U.S. giant Alcoa.
Shears said Dahdaleh did not dispute that the payments to
Sheikh Isa and Hall were made but said they were a form of
"government sponsorship" or tax and were part of the custom and
practice of Bahrain.
The trial, which is expected to last until late January,
will hear evidence from senior Bahraini figures including the
current chairman of Alba.
Alba was 77-percent owned by the Bahraini government during
the indictment period, Shears said. Another 20 percent was owned
by Sabic, a company controlled by the Saudi government, while
the remaining 3 percent was owned by a German firm.