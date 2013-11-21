UPDATE 1-Bahrain witness "intimidated" before UK bribery trial

* Businessman on trial in UK over alleged Bahrain bribery
* Key witness says lawyers tried to "intimidate" him
* Says Bahrain government was urged to interfere politically
* Sensitive trial comes at time of unrest in Bahrain
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Nov 21 The chairman of Bahraini
aluminium smelter Alba told a London court on Thursday that
lawyers from a top British firm had sought to intimidate him
before he gave evidence in a major criminal corruption trial.
Mahmood Al-Kooheji also said a Bahraini lawyer had asked the
Bahraini government to use political influence to derail the
British trial, citing the shelving of a separate British probe
into alleged corruption in Saudi Arabia as a precedent.
Al-Kooheji was appearing as a witness at the trial of Victor
Dahdaleh, a British-Canadian businessman accused of paying over
$65 million in bribes to former Alba managers in return for a
cut of contracts worth over $3 billion.
Dahdaleh, 70, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges
brought by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) related to
events between 1998 and 2006 at Alba, the world's fourth-largest
aluminium smelter.
The sums involved make it one of the biggest bribery trials
seen in Britain for years. It has particular sensitivity because
of allegations of corruption by senior figures in Bahrain being
made public at a time of political tension there.
Al-Kooheji told the court he had a meeting in London on
April 4, just four days before the trial was due to start, with
Dahdaleh and three of his lawyers from the prestigious law firm
Allen & Overy.
"It was very clear to me that they came to the meeting
wanting to pressurise me and influence what kind of testimony I
will give here," he told the court.
"He (one of the lawyers) was telling me what I needed to say
and I found that very intimidating," he said.
A spokesman for Allen & Overy said: "Given this matter is
currently before the court we are unable to comment."
The firm is part of the so-called "magic circle" of top
London law firms.
One of Dahdaleh's bail conditions was that he should not
contact any prosecution witness.
SECURITY INTERESTS
As a result of the April 4 meeting, the trial was put back
by seven months and Allen & Overy pulled out. Dahdaleh is now
represented by another London firm, Norton Rose Fulbright.
Al-Kooheji said the Allen & Overy lawyers had insisted that
he should tell the court that he knew the payments that Dahdaleh
had made to Alba managers had been authorised by senior
government figures.
The witness said he told them that was not correct and he
would say no such thing under oath.
Al-Kooheji told the court that two days before the London
meeting, he and Dahdaleh's Bahraini lawyer, Qays Zu'bi, had
taken part in another meeting with two deputy prime ministers in
Manama.
"He (Zu'bi) was suggesting that the Bahraini government
could interfere politically to stop the SFO investigation,"
Al-Kooheji said, adding that this suggestion had been rejected.
Zu'bi did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking
comment, and could not be reached by telephone.
Al-Kooheji said Zu'bi had cited as an example the shelving
in 2006 of an SFO probe into a huge arms deal between British
defence group BAE Systems and Saudi Arabia, officially because
of concerns it could harm Britain's security interests.
There was widespread criticism at the time that the true
motivation for dropping the corruption case was to protect
Britain's commercial prospects in the kingdom.