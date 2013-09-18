UPDATE 1-Bank of England backs away from more stimulus as economy picks up

* Sterling rallies after BoE policy minutes
* BoE acknowledges surprisingly strong UK recovery
* No protest about rise in market interest rates
By David Milliken and Christina Fincher
LONDON, Sept 18 The Bank of England moved
further away from adding more stimulus to Britain's economy this
month and seemed less concerned by rising market borrowing
costs, minutes of its latest policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
The two current policymakers who in previous months had seen
a compelling case for more asset purchases to stimulate activity
retreated from this position at the September meeting following
signs of strengthening economic growth.
The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also chose
not to repeat July and August's warning that bond market yields
were rising faster the data warranted - a rise the Bank had
previously worried might be a headwind to the recovery.
It said "promising" data over the past month meant output in
the third quarter was likely to be around 0.7 percent, higher
than the 0.5 percent it forecast in August. It also predicted
growth could strengthen further towards the end of the year.
"Over the month the evidence was consistent with a recovery
at least as strong as that expected at the time of the August
Inflation Report," the minutes said.
"Were the recovery to falter, the case for further asset
purchases would be stronger. But no member judged that further
stimulus was appropriate at present."
Policy committee members Paul Fisher and David Miles had
voted earlier in the year to restart the central bank's
quantitative easing (QE) asset-buying programme. They put their
call on hold in July and August pending an assessment of future
rate guidance adopted by the new governor, Mark Carney.
British 10-year government bond yields surged
above 3 percent and sterling hit an eight-month against both the
euro and the dollar following the minutes.
"Their tone became less dovish," said Scotiabank economist
Alan Clarke. "This is a very sensible move. It would have looked
like absolute madness to have been thinking about more QE."
However, the central bank remains keen to avoid having
markets think any rise in official interest rates is imminent
while recovery remains in its early stages.
Last month Carney unveiled a policy of forward guidance,
under which the Bank committed to keep interest rates at 0.5
percent until unemployment falls to 7 percent, unless inflation
threatens to get out of control.
The central bank forecast that it would take at least three
years for unemployment to fall to this level from 7.8 percent -
a time scale most in financial markets think is too pessimistic,
with a first rate rise priced in for late 2014 or early 2015.
In Wednesday's minutes, the BoE said the date at which
unemployment falls to 7 percent was highly sensitive to specific
assumptions on productivity and labour force participation, and
stressed that this would not trigger an immediate rate rise.
STRENGTHENING GROWTH
The central bank said there were signs that economic
recovery was taking hold in Britain, helped by stronger than
expected growth in the euro zone, but that downside risks from
emerging economies had increased.
It noted the rise in short-dated gilt yields could be due to
a number of factors, including U.S. market moves,
stronger-than-expected British data and potentially the bank's
forward guidance policy.
On inflation, the MPC judged that none of the criteria that
might cause it to suspend its forward guidance on interest rates
had been breached.
Although a rise in oil prices might push inflation up in the
short-term, the outlook for 18-24 months' time had improved due
to a 3.5 percent strengthening in sterling over the month.
Public inflation expectations were little changed.
The Bank's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) could warn the
MPC that it needs to raise interest rates to head off a threat
to financial stability, but despite signs of rapidly rising
house prices in parts of Britain, such a warning is unlikely as
the finance committee has other tools to deploy first.
The Bank's long-term goal remains to return inflation to 2
percent, without causing unnecessary volatility in growth.
Inflation has exceeded 2 percent since December 2009 but has
eased over the past two months.