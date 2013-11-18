UK banks see increasing risks from housing-BoE survey

LONDON Nov 18 A correction in British housing
prices was the fastest-growing risk cited by banks in a survey
published by the Bank of England on Monday.
The central bank's latest twice-yearly survey of economic
threats seen by banks, building societies, insurers and asset
managers said the impact of low interest rates on house prices
had risen sharply as an area of concern since the May survey.
"Perceived risk around property prices ... rose, being
mentioned by 36 percent of respondents, up 11 percentage points
since the previous survey," the Bank of England said.
"Concerns were concentrated almost exclusively on the
residential market, where responses focused on the risk of a
house price correction."
The BoE feeds the survey into its financial stability work
and so far has said it sees no general housing price bubble in
the making.
Property website Rightmove said on Monday that fears
that Britain's housing stimulus schemes are inflating a property
bubble look overblown.
The Bank of England survey also found the top two concerns
among banks and other financial sector players remained
government debt levels in Europe and the United States, and the
threat of an economic downturn.