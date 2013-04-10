UK lawmakers urge tougher sanctions on failed bankers

* Bank Commission MP Garnier calls for tougher action
* Garnier says bankers must be held 'personally accountable'
* PM Cameron says HBOS pensions an issue for individuals
* Bank Commission MPs to publish final report in May
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, April 10 British regulators must impose
tougher sanctions on people who have run failed banks, making
them personally responsible for their actions, members of the
parliamentary commission which published a damning report into
the demise of HBOS told Reuters.
Former HBOS Chief Executive James Crosby on Tuesday offered
to give up his knighthood and nearly a third of his pension
after being denounced by lawmakers for the "colossal failure"
that led to his bank's collapse.
"What we can't do is allow this gesture to detract us away
from the core fundamental point which is that the regulator has
got to be holding people personally accountable for their
actions," said Mark Garnier, a Conservative member of the
Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.
The Commission has asked Britain's financial regulator to
consider banning HBOS's former chief executives Crosby and Andy
Hornby and its former chairman, Dennis Stevenson, from working
in financial services.
"The key thing is that at this moment they can carry on
working within this industry. There's no personal
accountability. They took not just one but a whole series of
disastrous decisions," said Garnier.
The Commission, tasked with finding ways to reform Britain's
banks, is expected to make recommendations on how the regulator
should be empowered to impose sanctions against individuals
involved in wrongdoing at banks in the future when it publishes
its final report in May.
"They need to be frightened of the regulator, which
certainly wasn't true in the past, and that means that
politicians and the government have to back the regulator," said
another commission member, who declined to be named.
RESIGNED
Crosby resigned from his role as an adviser to private
equity firm Bridgepoint following the report and stepped down as
senior independent director at catering group Compass on
Tuesday. However, he remains chairman of Moneybarn, a small West
Sussex company that lends to people with a bad credit history.
Martin Wheatley, who heads Britain's new Financial Conduct
Authority, has said the culture within banks will only change
when individuals are held to account by regulators.
Fred Goodwin, former head of Royal Bank of Scotland,
the other large Scottish bank bailed out after the 2008
financial crisis, had his knighthood removed last year and gave
up part of his pension in 2009.
Asked on Wednesday if other former HBOS executives should
follow Crosby's lead, a spokesman for David Cameron said the
Prime Minister believed it was down to the individuals in
question to decide but that Crosby had made the right decision.
The Commission, which includes former finance minister Nigel
Lawson and the Archbishop of Canterbury, is expected to make
recommendations on whether banks should be able to claw back
past bonuses and pension awards in its final report.
Pressure is growing on other past HBOS executives to follow
the 57-year-old Crosby's example after he offered to give up 30
percent of his 580,000 pounds ($888,000) per year pension. As
non-executive chairman of HBOS, Stevenson, 67, did not have a
pension but Hornby, 46 and now working as chief executive of
betting shop chain Coral, is entitled to 240,000 pounds a year
from HBOS when he retires.
Peter Cummings, who was head of corporate lending at HBOS
and was last year fined 500,000 pounds by the Financial Services
Authority for his role in the bank's downfall, is entitled to a
pension worth 369,000 a year.