UPDATE 2-British bank competition plan falls short of challenger hopes

* Watchdog wants to stimulate competition for "big four"
* Critics say proposals don't go far enough
* Final report to be published in August
By Andrew MacAskill and Huw Jones
LONDON, May 17 Long-awaited measures to break
the market dominance of Britain's biggest banks, including a cap
on fees for unauthorised overdrafts, were criticised on Tuesday
by consumer groups as insufficient to boost competition.
The Competition and Markets Authority's recommendations,
following a near three-year, 5 million pound ($7.2 million)
probe into high street banking, shied away from radical measures
like breaking up lenders or ending free in-credit banking.
Regulators and lawmakers are keen to increase competition in
a sector dominated by the four lenders -- Lloyds Banking Group
, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and
HSBC -- which control more than three-quarters of
current accounts and provide nine out of 10 business loans.
The CMA's proposals disappointed consumer groups, analysts
and the new entrants in banking known as challenger banks which
are bidding to poach market share from the biggest lenders.
These include Secure Trust, Virgin Money,
Aldermore, Shawbrook and Metro Bank.
"This inquiry achieved little more than to propose basic
information measures that the big banks should have introduced
years ago," Alex Neill, Director of Policy and Campaigns at
Britain's largest consumer body Which?, said.
The British Bankers' Association (BBA), which represents the
industry, was among the few groups to welcome the plans.
The CMA's report focused on improving transparency to give
customers and small businesses more information to shop around,
such as by forcing banks to join a price comparison website.
It also said bank charges were too complicated and many
customers and small businesses, most of whom stay with the same
lender for more than a decade, were unaware if they were getting
good value for money.
To address this it proposed making it easier to move
accounts by forcing banks to introduce technology so their
customers' accounts history can be shared easily with rivals.
Stakeholders have until June 7 to submit feedback on the
measures before a final report is published in August, with the
remedies in force by early 2017.
Several smaller lenders said they didn't go far enough.
"I do not think the CMA's decisions will shake the
foundations of UK banking," Phillip Monks, head of Aldermore,
said.
NUDGING CUSTOMERS
The CMA decided against more radical measures such as
allowing customers to keep their bank account number when they
switch lenders, saying this was too expensive.
Alasdair Smith, a member of the CMA panel, said radical
changes like easing bank capital requirements to encourage new
entrants were matters for regulators like the Bank of England.
Instead the CMA is focused on "nudging" customers and
businesses into being more pro-active in their choices.
New ways of banking emerging from the "fintech" sector will
also help increase competition, the watchdog added.
But Rishi Khosla, the founder of challenger lender OakNorth
Bank, said small firms suffered more from a lack of specialist
available loans rather than poor price transparency.
