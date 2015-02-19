UK watchdog to review competition in investment banking

LONDON Feb 19 Britain's financial watchdog will launch its first review of competition in investment banking and corporate banking services, saying the benefits of improvements could be high.

"Within this market study, we will focus on the impact of transparency and bundling on competition for investment banking and corporate banking services," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

Bundling and cross-selling of services may make it difficult for new entrants to compete, the regulator said

"This is an appropriate market study because the benefit from improvements in the way competition works could be high," it added. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)