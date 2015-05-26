UPDATE 1-Lehman collapse shapes Bank of England's trading test for lenders

* Trading books of seven lenders to be tested
* Intense selling pressure a major concern
* Tests will gauge resilience for a five-year period
(Adds more detail of test)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 26 Britain's top banks will be
tested this year for their ability to cope with the type of
market mayhem that followed the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman
Brothers in 2008, the Bank of England said on Tuesday.
The specific test for risks from trading books will be
applied to seven banks and will supplement the broader annual
stress tests announced in March.
A 36 percent slide in UK blue chip shares, crude oil falling
by a third, and Hong Kong shares dropping 65 percent are
included in theoretical "stress" scenarios.
Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey, who also
heads the central bank's Prudential Regulatory Authority, spoke
last week of the need to look more closely at markets risks in
the light of recent volatility.
Regulators across the world are casting a nervous eye on
bond markets, fearing there could be a stampede for the exit by
investors when interest rates finally start to move off their
prolonged low levels.
Bouts of extreme volatility in bond markets last autumn and
in the Swiss franc this year have also served to focus minds on
the question of whether banks have the capacity to cope with
intense selling pressure.
"The Bank's innovations in the 2015 traded risk stress test
are inspired by what has happened in real stress events, and
especially in the crisis that followed the Lehman default," the
Bank of England said in a statement.
Lehman's collapse froze global markets and left other banks
unable to sell assets on their trading books to shore up their
capital buffers, triggering painful losses that were ultimately
passed on to taxpayers in many cases.
The Bank of England said the lenders being tested will have
to judge how long they would take to sell specific assets during
times of stress and give estimates of potential losses.
"It should be noted that banks should explain carefully the
basis of the key judgments that they have made," the central
bank said. "Moreover, banks' judgments will be subject to
rigorous challenge from the Bank."
Trading positions on Feb. 20 this year will be used as the
basis for the test, which will aim to gauge the resilience of
HSBC, Standard Chartered, Barclays,
Santander UK, RBS, Lloyds and
Nationwide Building Society over the next five years.
Trading assets to be tested will include the dollar, euro,
sterling, Swiss franc, shares, interest rates, oil, gold and
government bonds from Europe, the United States and Asia.
Banks will have to maintain a core capital buffer of 4.5
percent of risk-weighed assets during theoretical stresses to
pass the test, whose results will be announced in December.
