UK watchdog says Barclays only bank left in its forex probe

LONDON Nov 12 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority said Barclays was the only bank it was still
investigating in relation to alleged manipulation of currency
markets.
"Barclays is the only bank that we are currently
investigating from an enforcement perspective," FCA director of
enforcement Tracey McDermott told a news conference.
Barclays had been expected to be part of a coordinated
settlement on Wednesday when the FCA fined five banks $1.7
billion.
McDermott said the watchdog had set out to achieve a
coordinated settlement with Barclays as well.
"Barclays concluded that was not the right thing to do. That
was a decision for Barclays," McDermott said.
When asked about how much of the total penalty the FCA would
take to cover costs, McDermott said FCA would expect to receive
roughly 40 million pounds( $63.7 million).
(1 US dollar = 0.6278 British pound)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Clare Hutchison)