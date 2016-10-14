British banks keep cyber attacks under wraps to protect image

* Reported cyber attacks up from 5 in 2014 to 75 in 2016
* Big banks spend $500 million a year, face constant attack
* Fear of bad publicity, fines hampering reporting - sources
By Lawrence White
LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's banks are not reporting
the full extent of cyber attacks to regulators for fear of
punishment or bad publicity, bank executives and providers of
security systems say.
Reported attacks on financial institutions in Britain have
risen from just 5 in 2014 to 75 so far this year, data from
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) show.
However, bankers and experts in cyber-security say many more
attacks are taking place. In fact, banks are under almost
constant attack, Shlomo Touboul, Chief Executive of
Israeli-based cyber security firm Illusive Networks said.
Touboul cites the example of one large global financial
institution he works with which experiences more than two
billion such "events" a month, ranging from an employee
receiving a malicious email to user or system-generated alerts
of attacks or glitches.
Machine defences filter those down to 200,000, before a
human team cuts that to 200 "real" events a month, he added.
Banks are not obliged to reveal every such instance as cyber
attacks fall under the FCA's provision for companies to report
any event that could have a material impact, unlike in the U.S.
where forced disclosure makes reporting more consistent.
"There is a grey area...Banks are in general fulfilling
their legal obligations but there is also a moral requirement to
warn customers of potential losses and to share information with
the industry," Ryan Rubin, UK Managing Director, Security &
Privacy at consultant Protiviti, said.
SWIFT ACTION
Banks are not alone in their reluctance to disclose every
cyber attack. Of the five million fraud and 2.5 million
cyber-related crimes occurring annually in the UK, only 250,000
are being reported, government data show.
But while saving them from bad publicity or worried
customers, failure to report more serious incidents, even when
they are unsuccessful, deprives regulators of information that
could help prevent further attacks, the sources said.
A report published in May by Marsh and industry lobby group
TheCityUK concluded that Britain's financial sector should
create a cyber forum comprising bank board members and risk
officers to promote better information sharing.
Security experts said that while reporting all low level
attacks such as email "phishing" attempts would overload
authorities with unnecessary information, some banks are not
sharing data on more harmful intrusions because of concerns
about regulatory action or damage to their brand.
The most serious recent known attack was on the global SWIFT
messaging network in February, but staff from five firms that
provide cyber security products and advice to banks in Britain
told Reuters they have seen first-hand examples of banks
choosing not to report breaches, despite the FCA making public
pleas for them to do so, the most recent in September.
"When I moved from law enforcement to banking and saw what
banks knew, the amount of information at their disposal, I
thought 'wow', I never had that before," Troels Oerting, Group
Chief Information Security Officer at Barclays and former head
of Europol's Cyber Crime Unit, said.
Oerting, who joined Barclays in February last year, said
since then banks' sharing of information with authorities has
improved dramatically and Barclays shares all its relevant
information on attacks with regulators.
"Banks are dramatically under-reporting attacks, they do
what's legally required but out of embarrassment or fear of
punishment they aren't giving the whole picture," one of the
sources, who declined to be named because he did not want to be
identified criticising his firm's customers, said.
Apart from Barclays, the other major British banks all
declined to comment on their disclosures.
The Bank of England declined to comment and the FCA did not
respond to requests for comment.
KEEPING SECRETS
Companies that use external security systems also do not
always inform them of attacks, the sources said.
"Our customers sometimes detect attacks but don't tell us,"
Touboul, whose firm helps protect banks' SWIFT payment networks
by luring attackers to decoy systems, said.
Hackers used the bank messaging system that helps transmit
billions of dollars around the world every day to steal $81
million in one of the largest reported cyber-heists.
Targeted attacks, in which organised criminals penetrate
bank systems and then lurk for months to identify and profile
key executives and accounts, are becoming more common, David
Ferbrache, technical director Cybersecurity at KPMG and former
head of cyber and space at the UK Ministry of Defence, said.
"The lesson of the SWIFT attack is that the global banking
system is heavily interconnected and dependent on the trust and
security of component members, so more diligence in controls and
more information sharing is vital," Ferbrache said.
"Big banks are spending enormous amounts of money, $400-500
million a year, but there are still vulnerabilities in their
supply chains and in executives' home networks, and organised
crime groups are shifting their focus accordingly," Yuri
Frayman, CEO of Los Angeles-based cyber security provider
Zenedge, said.
BRAND DAMAGE
Banks are increasingly sensitive to the brand damage caused
by IT failings, perceiving customers to care just as deeply
about security and stable service as loan or deposit rates.
Former RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester waived his
bonus in 2012 over a failed software update which caused chaos
for thousands of bank customers.
And HSBC issued multiple apologies to customers
after its UK personal banking websites were shuttered by a
distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, following earlier
unrelated IT glitches.
"People don't care about a 0.1 percent interest rate change
but 'will this bank do the utmost to keep my money and
information safe?'" Oerting said.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Alexander Smith)