版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 19:10 BJT

Britain makes it easier for start up banks

LONDON, March 26 Start-up banks in Britain won't need as much capital as their established rivals, the UK Financial Services Authority said on Tuesday in a new policy move to boost competition.

Under pressure from lawmakers to increase choice on a high street dominated by four banks, the FSA unveiled changes to speed up authorisation of new entrants.

There will also be lighter capital requirements in the first three years as long as the bank can show that deposits are insured and the firm can be wound up easily without destabilising markets.

There will also be reduced liquidity requirements, the FSA said in a statement.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐