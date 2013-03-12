Watchdog slams UK banks over wealth management

| LONDON, March 12
Britain's top banks fail to
show how risky investments are suited to their customers needs
and don't "get" what service really means, the Financial
Services Authority said on Tuesday.
The watchdog has picked up concerns over the suitability of
investment portfolios, as well as banks' ability to demonstrate
suitability, in a significant number of customer files.
"The preliminary results of our latest review into the
wealth management divisions of six retail banks are worrying,"
FSA Managing Director Martin Wheatley said in a speech.
"We are even more worried that the firms' own compliance
departments identified a much smaller number. There is a
disparity there that suggests some compliance departments are
not sufficiently switched on to concerns over suitability,"
Wheatley said.
UK regulators are trying to draw a line under two decades of
mis-selling scandals, from home loans and pensions to loan
insurance and interest rate swaps.
The FSA will be replaced on April 1 with a new Financial
Conduct Authority charged with improving how consumers are
treated and ensuring adequate competition in financial services.
Wheatley will head the FCA, saying it will set up a
dedicated wealth management department to "increase and
intensify" supervision of wealth management.
There were wealth managers "who can't hold their hands up
and genuinely claim to be providing a great service to their
customers", he said.
Some elderly widowers with no knowledge of investments were
seeing their assets placed in risky portfolios despite
specifically requesting low risk.
"I've heard of investors with strong religious beliefs
explicitly asking for their assets to be invested ethically,
away from areas like armaments, tobacco, gambling, oil or other
environmentally grey areas only for their money to be
immediately buried in alcohol and oil investments," he said.
There were still no widespread changes in culture at the top
of financial firms despite encouraging noises, he said.
"So, there'll be no hint of any regulatory complacency in
2013. I don't believe better customer service is yet an
industry-wide crusade," Wheatley said.
"I certainly don't believe every board 'gets it' yet. I
don't believe they understand what good customer service
actually looks like."