UPDATE 6-UK to push through tough bank reform

* ICB estimates cost of plans at 4-7 bln pounds
* Says should be fully implemented by 2019
* Banks need loss-absorbing capital of 17-20 percent
* Osborne says will stick to ICB timetable
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's banks face some of the
world's toughest regulations under reforms outlined on Monday
that require them to insulate their retail lending activities
and store up billions in extra capital.
Finance minister George Osborne said he would fast-track
legislation based on the proposals from the Independent
Commission on Banking (ICB), which could cost the industry up to
7 billion pounds ($11 billion) a year.
The purpose of the reforms is to avoid a repeat of the
financial crisis, when massive injections of government cash
were required to bail out two of Britain's biggest lenders,
Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland .
"We're getting right up there with the Swiss in terms of
having the most onerous capital regime," said Jane Coffey, a
fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.
In its report, the ICB insisted banks hold core capital of
at least 10 percent of risk-weighted assets in their domestic
retail operations.
They will have to hold a further 7 to 10 percent of capital
that can be in the form of "bail-in" bonds -- which take a loss
or convert into equity to recapitalise a bank if it hits trouble
-- giving a requirement they hold a total of primary
loss-absorbing capital of between 17 and 20 percent, a level
only the Swiss also plan to introduce.
By comparison, new global regulation due to come into force
in 2019 asks banks to hold a minimum of 7 percent in quality
capital, or a likely 9.5 percent for the biggest institutions.
The ICB estimated the annual pretax cost of its proposals
for Britain's banks at between 4 billion and 7 billion pounds
and recommended the reforms be completed by 2019, to take into
account the current economic environment.
The British government backed the report, saying it would
help boost the economy and protect taxpayers.
"(ICB head) John Vickers himself sets out a timetable, and I
intend to stick to his timetable. So he says let's have all the
changes in place by the end of this decade," said Osborne.
"There are a lot of changes involved -- that is why it will
take some time -- but let's get the legislation through in this
parliament," he added.
Business minister Vince Cable from the Liberal Democrats,
the junior party in the government, also backed the report,
reducing fears that disagreement among the coalition partners
could hold up legislation.
"(Vince Cable) welcomes the recommendations and thinks it's
an excellent report," his spokeswoman said.
Britain's "Big Four" banks -- Barclays and HSBC
as well as Lloyds and RBS -- have fought
against tough new regulation on top of EU and global reforms.
They form a powerful lobby since financial services contribute
about 10 percent to the UK economy.
"The banking industry ... is a much more important component
to the UK than it is to other countries, which is why the
gold-plating of the regulatory regime which is being implemented
globally has to be sensible and not push us into a corner where
the banking industry here is uncompetitive," said David Miller,
fund manager at Cheviot Asset Management.
REAL CONCERNS
Barclays and RBS are expected to be hardest hit by the
reforms because they have the biggest investment banking units.
The report was better news for Lloyds as it backed away from
an earlier recommendation that it should sell more branches than
the 632 regulators have told it to offload following its
absorption of Halifax parent HBOS during the crisis.
British bank shares fell, but analysts said concerns over
their European peers was the main driving force.
Falling shares prices have delayed the government's planned
sale of its stakes in the banks it bailed out, Osborne told
parliament on Monday. The government has stakes of 83 percent
and 41 percent in RBS and Lloyds.
RBS shed 3.4 percent while Lloyds lost 1.5 percent. Barclays
finished 1.6 percent down, regaining some ground after earlier
hitting a 52-week low.
The proposals will impose a ring-fence limiting the extent
to which a bank can use money in its retail arm to fund
investment banking activities, thus increasing its funding
costs, which will likely hit its profits and possibly make it
harder to lend to businesses.
HSBC, Standard Chartered and Barclays have all said
they could leave Britain if regulations become far more onerous
than elsewhere.
Vickers downplayed that threat, saying the cheaper funding
for investment banking due to an implicit government guarantee
had to be removed, and other reforms did not undermine London's
competitiveness.
"If a bank effectively says I'm here because I get a UK
taxpayer subsidy and without that I don't want to be here, then
it's not a good idea for the UK to say please stay, we're quite
happy to subsidise you," Vickers said.
Consumer deposits and small business lending must be inside
the cordon, but banks will have some flexibility on what else
should be included.
"There are real concerns that ring-fencing may limit banks'
ability to lend to small businesses," said John Longworth,
director general of the British Chambers of Commerce.
Between 1 trillion and 2 trillion pounds' worth of assets is
likely to be held inside the ring-fence.
British banks have total assets of 6 trillion pounds, four
times the size of UK GDP. Two of them, RBS and Lloyds, were
partly nationalised following the financial crisis, and a third,
Northern Rock, was fully nationalised.
($1 = 0.629 pound)
