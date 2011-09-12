UK's Osborne says to follow bank report timetable

LONDON, Sept 12 The British government intends
to stick to a timetable for banking reform set out in an
independent report, finance minister George Osborne said on
Monday.
The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) said "an
extended implementation period would be appropriate" for the
reforms but they should be completed by 2019.
"(ICB head) John Vickers himself sets out a timetable and I
intend to stick to his timetable. So he says let's have all the
changes in place by the end of this decade," Osborne said in an
interview broadcast on Sky News.
"There are a lot of changes involved, that is why it will
take some time, but let's get the legislation through in this
parliament and we have a commitment to legislate to get the
rules in place..and then it will take some time for the full
rules to come in to place."
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby and Keith Weir)