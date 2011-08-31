UPDATE 1-UK's Cable attacks banks for trying to slow reform

* Business Sec Cable attacks banks for dragging their feet

* Business lobby warns over timing of proposals

* Key banking commission report due on Sept. 12 (Adds comments from business lobby CBI)

LONDON, Aug 31 British Business Secretary Vince Cable accused the country's banks of trying to use the crisis in the eurozone to "create a panic" and stave off industry reforms.

Business and industry groups argue that a weak domestic economy and turmoil in the eurozone mean banks should not be burdened with extra regulation.

They have stepped up their lobbying efforts ahead of the publication of a key government-commissioned report on the industry on Sept. 12.

"It is disingenuous in the extreme to use the current context to argue against reform. Banks are in a way trying to create a panic around something which they know has got to happen," Cable told The Times newspaper.

Cable, a member of the Liberal Democrat coalition party, has long argued for a full separation of banks' operations, going further than the ring-fencing which the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) is expected to propose.

"The Governor of the Bank of England and many other people have been arguing that we have to deal with the too-big-to-fail problem," Cable added.

"We can't have big global banks with balance sheets bigger than British GDP underwritten by the taxpayer: this can't go on and it has got to be dealt with," Cable added.

Finance minister George Osborne, from the larger Conservative coalition party, has indicated he will support the ICB proposals although banks could be given until 2019 to implement changes.

The big issue to be clarified in the report is how far the ICB, led by John Vickers, will go with its proposals for ring-fencing retail banking.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Britain's main business lobby group, said it was not opposed to reform but questioned the timing and detail of the Vickers' approach.

"Business is not yet persuaded that these particular proposals are cost effective," CBI Director-General John Cridland told BBC Radio 4.

"If they are implemented at a moment of significant peril for growth in the British economy, they could have unintended consequences in the short term," he added.

Britain wants to ensure it does not suffer a repeat of the financial crisis of 2008-09, when the state had to spend billions of pounds preventing the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and HBOS, now part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc .

The state has an 83 percent stake in RBS and owns 41 percent of Lloyds. (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)