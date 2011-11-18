UK banks sharply cut lending to periphery eurozone - FT

LONDON Nov 18 Britain's banks have shrunk
their lending exposure to peripheral euro zone counterparts by a
quarter in just three months, the Financial Times reported on
Friday.
According to data compiled by the newspaper, used as the
source for the article, the big four UK banks cut interbank loan
volumes by more than 24 percent to 10.5 billion pounds ($16.6
billion) in the three months to end-September, as Europe's debt
crisis worsened.
UK's Big Four of HSBC, Lloyds, RBS
and Barclays reduced sharply their volume of loans to
Greek and Spanish banks, continuing an earlier pattern, but the
Italian loan slump was new.
HSBC, the biggest supplier of credit to other banks, also
cut its exposures the most sharply with a 40 percent overall
decline in interbank loans to the region. It eliminated lending
to Greek banks, and slashed Spanish and Irish volumes by about
two-thirds, according to the data.
None of the UK's big four banks were available for immediate
comment.
Italy's new government has announced far-reaching reforms in
response to a European debt crisis that on Thursday pushed
borrowing costs for France and Spain sharply higher, and brought
tens of thousands of Greeks onto the streets of Athens.
With the turmoil growing, euro zone banks are finding it
harder to obtain funding. While the stresses are not yet at the
levels during the 2008 financial crisis, they have continued to
mount despite ECB moves to provide unlimited liquidity to banks.
** For the latest news on Europe's debt crisis, see
($1 = 0.6333 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)