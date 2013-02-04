UPDATE 5-UK prepares new law to break up errant banks

* New laws will make banks ring-fence retail operations
* Break-up threat in place if banks try to flout new laws
* Government would make final decision over break-ups
* Berlin considering jail for reckless bankers
* Will stick to Basel III rules on leverage ratios
By Laura Noonan and Matt Scuffham
BOURNEMOUTH, England, Feb 4 British banks that
fail to shield their day-to-day banking from risky investment
activities could be broken up, finance minister George Osborne
said on Monday, bowing to political pressure to come down harder
on reckless lenders.
European countries are retooling their financial systems to
prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crash, trying to strike a
balance between popular calls for banks to be reined in and
warnings that too tight a leash will choke off recovery.
With Britain's banks buffeted by scandal and
part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) set to be
fined up to 500 million pounds this week for interest rate
rigging, Osborne decided to "electrify" the ring-fence around
banks' core retail activities with the threat of break-up.
"Our country has paid a higher price than any other major
economy for what went so badly wrong in our banking system. The
anger people feel is very real," Osborne said in a speech ahead
of the publication of the banking reform legislation.
"Let's turn that anger from a force of destruction into a
force for change," he said, speaking at the offices of U.S. bank
JP Morgan in Bournemouth, southern England.
London's structural reforms go further than France and
Germany, which, like the United States, are only demanding that
banks separate out their proprietary trading, where they invest
the banks' own funds, from the rest of their businesses.
Germany is however considering a new law that would see
executives jailed for up to five years if found guilty of
reckless behaviour that jeopardises their bank, a move described
by a senior government source in Berlin as a signal to Europe,
which is seen as not moving fast enough on the issue.
Osborne said Britain could ban directors of failed banks
from working in the industry.
FLICK THE SWITCH
In the absence of international agreement, national
regulators are increasingly pursing their own banking rules, to
the dismay of industry insiders.
"We should not create unnecessary obstacles to pan-European
rules with a zig-zag approach. A crisis does not stop at the
national border. We need a coordinated approach in this area,"
said Michael Kemmer, managing director of the German banking
association.
All the major British banks, including Barclays,
HSBC and RBS, will be affected by the UK legislation,
and the industry has warned it will put them at a disadvantage
against continental rivals such as Deutsche Bank and
BNP Paribas.
"This will create uncertainty for investors, making it more
difficult for banks to raise capital, which will ultimately mean
that banks will have less money to lend to businesses," the
British Bankers' Association said in a statement.
But a source close to one of Britain's biggest lenders was
more sanguine, saying that with banks already under intense
scrutiny, Osborne's decision was a longer term move designed to
prevent banks letting standards drop when attention is less
focused on the industry.
Fitch ratings agency said the legislation could improve the
credit profile of Britain's retail banks.
Under the new rules, the Bank of England will monitor
whether banks' investment banking arms, which trade complex
securities, are endangering their retail operations.
If the central bank finds a breach, the government will
decide whether to flick the switch on the electric fence,
forcing the bank to sell one of the two arms.
"Banks require discouragement from gaming the rules. They
will always try to do so unless strong disincentives are put in
place," said Andrew Tyrie, the chairman of the parliamentary
commission that had demanded the break-up threat.
Britain's finance ministry confirmed it would stick to rules
on limits to a bank's leverage that have been set at the global
level. Leverage will be capped at 33 times a bank's capital,
weaker than an original proposal for a maximum of 25 times.
In December, a cross-party group of lawmakers reviewing the
plans said it was "not persuaded by the government's relaxation"
of the leverage rule and added that the Bank of England should
set the leverage cap.
ENORMOUS PUBLIC ANGER
RBS is expected to be fined this week for its role in a
global interest-rate-fixing scandal, and Osborne repeated his
call for the settlement with U.S. and UK regulators to be paid
out of bankers' bonuses, saying it would cause "enormous public
anger" if the taxpayer footed the bill.
The UK has spent over $100 billion propping up its
over-leveraged banking system, much of it poured into RBS.
Asked whether there should be resignations at RBS as a
result of the bank's imminent fine, Osborne said it was "quite
well known that RBS are thinking about changes" amongst the
investment bank's senior management.
"It is right that those who are responsible - not just those
who are directly responsible, but also those who were dong the
supervising - must also bear a level of responsibility," he
said.
RBS is expected to part company with the head of its
investment bank, John Hourican, when the settlement is announced
later this week.