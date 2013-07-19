UPDATE 2-UK picks JPMorgan to advise on bank share sales

* JPMorgan to help devise strategy for Lloyds, RBS shares
* U.S. bank will not be paid for initial work -source
* Top banks on shortlists for advisor, bookrunner roles
* Lloyds sale could start Aug-Sept after share price rally
By Steve Slater
LONDON, July 19 Britain picked U.S. investment
bank JP Morgan to advise it on the sale of stakes in
Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, marking
another step in a sale which could add billions of pounds to
state coffers.
The government's holdings in the two banks date from when
they were bailed out with 65 billion pounds ($98.8 billion) of
public funds during the credit crunch and finance minister
George Osborne is keen to progress the sale before an election
due in 2015.
The government is expected to kick off the sale of shares in
Lloyds, in which it owns 39 percent, before the end of September
if the bank's shares remain above the 61 pence price at which
the government bought in.
It is likely to start with a placing of between 3 billion
pounds and 5 billion of Lloyds shares with institutional
investors, bankers have said.
RBS, in which the state has 81 percent, is a more
problematic case, because the shares remain well below the
government's breakeven price and its restructuring is less well
advanced.
For JP Morgan, it is a prestigious award after what was a
hotly contested pitch between investment banks, although it will
not be paid for the initial period of work, a person familiar
with the matter said.
UK Financial Investments (UKFI), the body which manages the
Lloyds and RBS stakes, said on Friday JP Morgan would initially
help devise strategies "for realising value for the government's
shareholdings in the banks."
UKFI said it will review the appointment on a periodic
basis. It also listed more than a dozen banks shortlisted to
work on any share sale, which included all of the big names from
Wall Street and the City of London.
Lloyds shares were down 1.5 percent at 69 pence by 1300 GMT,
underperforming a 0.2 percent rise by Europe's bank sector
, but are still up 44 percent this year, fuelled by
expectations for a sharp rise in profits and a resumption of
dividend payments next year.
HARD FOUGHT
Some of JP Morgan's most senior bankers who could work on
the deal include Viswas Raghavan, its head of banking for
Europe, and the new co-heads of its UK investment banking
business: Conor Hillery, who previously ran its UK financial
institutions group, and Ina De, previously co-head of equity
capital markets for Europe.
There will continue to be a hard-fought battle to run the 20
billion pound sale of Lloyds shares, even though fees on the
deal will be far less lucrative than for private sector work.
Given the scale of the sale, banks could still earn 25
million pounds if they charged 0.5 percent on the sale of 5
billion pounds of shares, and share 325 million pounds in fees
on the full Lloyds and RBS stake sales - albeit maybe over a
decade.
Shortlists were named for four roles: bookrunner, co-lead
manager, capital markets adviser, and financial and/or strategic
adviser. UKFI will pick banks from the lists at short notice.
Eighteen banks were on the list to advise on strategy, with
JPMorgan joined by U.S. rivals Goldman Sachs, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citi and Morgan Stanley
.
From Europe were Barclays, HSBC,
Rothschild, Credit Suisse, UBS and
Deutsche Bank.
Six firms were names as potential capital markets advisors,
who could help on a retail offer, including Lazard,
Portman Capital and Solid Solutions.
JP Morgan, UBS, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank all worked
closely with the Treasury during the 2008 bailout of the banks.
UBS and Bank of America are joint stockbroking advisers to
Lloyds and UBS and Morgan Stanley are brokers to RBS.
UKFI has not said how it will structure any sale, and
disposing of its RBS stake is not expected to start until late
2014 at the earliest, and could take more than five years.
Fees could be below the usual 0.5 percent for a government
sale and maybe as low as 0.1 to 0.2 percent if banks do not take
on much risk in taking blocks of stock to sell on. Banks are
likely to be sounding out potential "anchor" or cornerstone
investors who could take a large chunk of shares.