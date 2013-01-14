CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UK finance job sackings and suspensions at 5-yr high-law firm

(Pinsent Masons corrected rise in second paragraph to 76
percent, not 56 percent)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Jan 14 The number of financial services
staff sacked or suspended in Britain last year for reasons such
as wrongdoing reached the highest level in five years, law firm
Pinsent Masons said on Monday.
Citing figures obtained through a Freedom of Information
request, Pinsent Masons said 1,373 individuals were dismissed or
suspended from financial services jobs - as distinct from those
who lost their jobs through general redundancy programmes - a 76
percent increase on the previous 12 months.
The finding comes after a succession of financial scandals
and efforts by regulators to clamp down on misdemeanours.
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulator, due
to be replaced later this year, has for instance beefed up its
efforts to tackle market abuse over the last few years,
successfully prosecuting a number of high-profile insider
dealing cases.
Last year also saw a string of bank scandals, including
mis-selling of financial products and the manipulation of global
benchmark interest rates, as well as the prosecution of former
UBS trader Kweku Adoboli for the biggest fraud in
British history, which cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion.
"The FSA has increasingly shown that it is cracking down on
financial crime and market abuse. Financial services firms are
operating under increased scrutiny and as a result employers are
imposing industry rules more strictly," said Helen Farr, a
London-based partner at Pinsent Masons.
"Enforcement activity has clearly had an impact on firms'
willingness to tolerate wrongdoing. Firms now appear much more
likely to discipline employees for offences," Farr said.
The law firm said the 1,373 total was based on changes to
the employment status of individuals who have to be authorised
by the FSA, and included people disciplined for poor performance
or sacked for other reasons, as well as for wrongdoing.
It also said the overall number of job losses in the
financial sector had reached its highest level since 2008, with
36,868 people losing their jobs last year.
That took the total number of people who had left their
posts over the past five years to 177,697, it said.
Banks worldwide are shedding jobs as stricter regulations
and euro zone worries take their toll on trading income and
investment banking operations.
"The total number of job losses in the sector is striking,"
Farr said. "While it should be kept in mind that many of these
people may have been re-employed and some will have simply
transferred internally, the numbers certainly tell a story."
(Editing by David Holmes)