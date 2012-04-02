British Bankers' Association head Knight to quit

LONDON, April 2 British Bankers Association head Angela Knight, who had to defend the industry during the 2008 credit crisis which rocked the sector, is to step down this summer, the BBA said on Monday.

Knight said she would remain at the organisation while they search for her successor.

"I have been at the British Bankers' Association at a time of extraordinary difficulty and during a crisis of a magnitude that few if any have seen before or expected," she said in a statement.

"I leave the BBA in good health and heart. It has a strong and forward looking team of excellent and committed individuals who will be as great a support for my successor as they have been to me," she added.