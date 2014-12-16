RPT-UPDATE 1-Lloyds payout in balance after scrapes through UK bank test

(Repeats to add dropped codes)

By David Milliken and Huw Jones

LONDON Dec 16 Britain's state-backed lenders only narrowly passed the Bank of England's debut annual stress test, putting the prospects of Lloyds paying a dividend for 2014 in the balance.

Lloyds and its British banking rival Royal Bank of Scotland on Tuesday scraped through a doomsday scenario of plummeting house prices and soaring unemployment after both took pre-emptive measures to shore up their capital.

The Co-operative Bank, which nearly collapsed last year before being bailed out by bondholders, was the only bank to fail the test, which was tougher on lenders with high exposures to British mortgages, such as RBS, Lloyds and Nationwide.

Britain pumped 66 billion pounds into Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group to keep them afloat during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009, prompting a shake-up in the way banks are supervised.

The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, which is tasked with dealing with potential risks to the economy from the banking system, recommended that banks be tested regularly to check they have sufficient capital to withstand market shocks.

The Bank of England stress test added a number of additional layers on top of those applied by European regulators in an EU-wide test of 123 banks in October.