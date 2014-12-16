RPT-UPDATE 1-Lloyds payout in balance after scrapes through UK bank test

(Repeats to add dropped codes)
By David Milliken and Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 16 Britain's state-backed lenders
only narrowly passed the Bank of England's debut annual stress
test, putting the prospects of Lloyds paying a dividend
for 2014 in the balance.
Lloyds and its British banking rival Royal Bank of Scotland
on Tuesday scraped through a doomsday scenario of
plummeting house prices and soaring unemployment after both took
pre-emptive measures to shore up their capital.
The Co-operative Bank, which nearly collapsed last year
before being bailed out by bondholders, was the only bank to
fail the test, which was tougher on lenders with high exposures
to British mortgages, such as RBS, Lloyds and Nationwide.
Britain pumped 66 billion pounds into Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group to keep them afloat during the
financial crisis of 2007 to 2009, prompting a shake-up in the
way banks are supervised.
The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, which is
tasked with dealing with potential risks to the economy from the
banking system, recommended that banks be tested regularly to
check they have sufficient capital to withstand market shocks.
The Bank of England stress test added a number of additional
layers on top of those applied by European regulators in an
EU-wide test of 123 banks in October.