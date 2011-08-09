Baseball bats, police batons online sales boom in UK

LONDON Aug 9 Sales of baseball bats and batons
have shot up more than 5,000 percent in the last 24 hours on
Amazon's British website, as London suffered its worst
violent unrest in decades.
Seven of the top 10 'movers and shakers' in Amazon's sports
and leisure list were baseball bats of various kinds, their
sales since Monday rising between 1,756 percent and 5,149
percent.
A "military police telescopic baton", described by the
manufacturer as useful for "effective self-defence with extra
reach", was the 110th best selling item among Amazon's sports
and leisure customers, up from a ranking of 5,622 just 24 hours
ago. Actual sale number of the items are not given.
Many Londoners have questioned how rioters had been able to
loot and ransack shops on Monday night with impunity, with the
stretched police force criticised for its inability to cope and
reluctance to use heavy tactics.
The Metropolitan police have vowed "robust" action which may
include rubber bullets if disorder breaks out for a fourth day
on Tuesday .
Amazon UK could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jon Hemming)