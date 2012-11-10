UPDATE 1-BBC chief quits amid broadcaster's child sex abuse turmoil

LONDON Nov 10 BBC Director General George
Entwistle resigned on Saturday, just two months into the job,
after failing to get to grips with a child sex abuse scandal
that has thrown the 90-year-old state-funded broadcaster into
turmoil.
Entwistle has faced widespread criticism since a rival
broadcaster carried charges last month that a former BBC star,
the late Jimmy Savile, was one of Britain's most prolific sex
offenders.
Condemnation grew after the corporation made an embarrassing
apology on Friday following an admission that the BBC's flagship
news programme aired a mistaken allegation that an ex-politician
sexually abused children.
Speaking outside the BBC centre in London, he said he had
taken the decision "in the light of the unacceptable
journalistic standards of the Newsnight film broadcast on Friday
2nd November" because he was editor-in-chief.
"I have decided that the honourable thing to do is to step
down from the post of director general," he said.