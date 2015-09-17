CORRECTED-BBC to launch online U.S. subscription service

(Corrects to remove mention of "Doctor Who" from first
paragraph )
CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 17 Britain's BBC will
launch an online subscription service in the United States next
year, boosting revenues for the public broadcaster and allowing
viewers to watch shows on demand.
"We're launching a new OTT (over-the-top) video service in
America offering BBC fans programmes they wouldn't otherwise
get, showcasing British actors, our programme-makers and
celebrating our culture," the BBC's Director General Tony Hall
said at the industry's RTS Convention in Cambridge.
The BBC would not say what content would be available on the
new service.
The announcement comes as the BBC faces an uncertain future
under a Conservative government which has embarked on the
biggest review of the broadcaster in at least a decade,
questioning its purpose, funding, size, Internet activities and
even entertainment output.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)