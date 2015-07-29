British biopharma start-up Mereo kicks off with Novartis drugs

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 British investor Neil Woodford
is backing a start-up biopharmaceutical firm whose first venture
will be to launch clinical trials of three drugs developed by
Novartis.
London-based Mereo BioPharma Group, set up in March, aims to
buy drugs discovered by big pharmaceutical companies and fund
and design later-stage clinical trials.
It said has raised $119 million from Woodford Investment and
Invesco Perpetual among others, and has acquired drug programmes
from Novartis for the treatment of brittle bone syndrome, acute
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypogonadotropic
hypogonadism, or low testosterone production, in obese men.
Novartis has taken an equity stake in the new company in
return for the assets, Mereo said, without disclosing the size
of the Swiss company's stake.
Mereo's Chief Executive, Denise Scots-Knight, said many
large pharmaceutical companies could not afford to fund their
entire pipeline of drugs, particularly those at the second stage
of clinical trials.
"We were looking for an underlying mechanism of action that
was known, proof-of-concept data, a clinical study which as a
smaller company we felt we could finance, and decent market
size," Scots-Knight told Reuters on Wednesday.
She said all three Novartis products targeted illnesses or
conditions that could support $1 billion drugs, while risk was
spread by targeting three different therapy areas.
"The long-term goal is to have five to seven products in the
portfolio," she said.
Mereo has formed a partnership with ICON, an Irish-based
company that conducts clinical trials for pharmaceutical
companies, to work on the tests, she said.
Novartis said in a statement it was happy with its deal with
Mereo.
"We are pleased that through this deal with Mereo we have
found a way to work together to bring these valued innovations
to patients," said David Epstein, divisional head of Novartis
Pharmaceuticals.
($1 = 0.6396 pounds)
