Britain's Times to pull Blackberry app due to lack of interest

LONDON Oct 1 Britain's The Times newspaper said
on Tuesday it would no longer make its mobile app available on a
Blackberry because few people used it, in another sign that
rival smartphone makers are trumping its technology.
Blackberry's steep revenue decline and mounting
losses have forced the technology pioneer to accept a tentative
$4.7 billion offer from its largest shareholder to take it
private.
The Times and Sunday Times apps will be withdrawn on
Blackberry from Oct. 31, while Apple and Android
users' access will remain unchanged, the British
newspaper said in an email to subscribers.
"While The Times' app on iPhone, iPad and android continues
to be very successful, very few people use the app on their
Blackberry," a spokeswoman for the News Corp-owned
newspaper said.