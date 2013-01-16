UPDATE 2-DVD rental firm Blockbuster UK goes into administration

LONDON Jan 16 Entertainment retailer
Blockbuster UK has gone into administration, appointing Deloitte
to seek a buyer for all or parts of the business, just days
after rival HMV hit the rocks.
Deloitte, which took control of HMV on Tuesday, said on
Wednesday Blockbuster's 528 stores would continue to trade as
normal in the meantime.
Blockbuster, which employs 4,190 staff and is owned by U.S.
satellite TV company Dish Network, is the third
casualty in Britain's retail sector in the Christmas aftermath,
with many specialist shops struggling against competition from
supermarkets like Tesco, online retailers like Amazon
and download sites like Apple's iTunes.
The retail sector has also been pressured by muted wage
growth among its customers and by government austerity measures
squeezing household budgets.
Camera specialist Jessops went into administration last week
and said it will close all 187 of its stores resulting in 1,370
job losses.
But the move into administration on Monday of HMV, the
92-year old music retailer, has arguably struck the biggest blow
to town centres.
Blockbuster, which rents DVDs and video games, opened its
first store in the UK in March 1989. It launched an online
service in 2002, but the DVD rental model became obsolete in the
face of online rental subscription services such as Amazon's
LoveFilm and digital streaming.
Dish Network Corp, the second-largest U.S.
satellite TV company, bought the failed Blockbuster LLC video
rental chain in a bankruptcy auction in 2010.
Deloitte's Lee Manning said the firm would be working
closely with suppliers and employees to secure a sale, preserve
jobs and generate as much value as possible for creditors.