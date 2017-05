LONDON, March 3 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Barclays, J.P. Morgan , Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.

The BoE said in a statement it expected to execute the transaction in the coming weeks. The sale is part of an annual issuance programme to finance foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)