Bank of England hires lead managers for 2016's 3-year USD bond

LONDON, March 1 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.

The BoE said in a statement it expects to execute the transaction in the coming weeks. The sale is part of an annual issuance programme to finance foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

