Bank of England hires lead managers for 2016's 3-year USD bond

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
LONDON, March 1 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.
The BoE said in a statement it expects to execute the transaction in the coming weeks. The sale is part of an annual issuance programme to finance foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.