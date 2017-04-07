BoE's Carney says not seeking stand-alone UK-EU financial services deal

LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday he did not think there should be a stand-alone Brexit deal for financial services firms, separate from any broader agreement Britain reaches when it leaves the European Union.

"No, short answer no. The government has been clear about this and we fully support it. I'll use the prime minister's words: a comprehensive, bold, ambitious new free trade arrangement and that encompasses everything," he said in a question and answer session after a speech at Thomson Reuters.

"We fully recognise that the negotiations around financial services are one sliver, albeit an important sliver, but a sliver of a much wider set of discussions that the UK and the EU have just embarked upon," he added.

Earlier Carney called on Britain and the European Union to recognise each others' bank rules after Brexit or risk a potentially damaging hit to financial services across Europe. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Rachel Armstrong, writing by David Milliken and Alistair Smout, edited by Huw Jones)