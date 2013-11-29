Bank of England's Carney warns house-buyers on rates - newspaper

LONDON Nov 29 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned would-be British homeowners to consider the risks of higher interest rates, amid concerns that rising house prices could create a property market bubble, a newspaper reported on Friday.

"Think about the mortgage you are taking on, the debts you are taking on," Carney was quoted as telling The Guardian.

"Are you going to be able to service that mortgage five years from now, 10 years from now, if interest rates are higher?"