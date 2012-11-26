版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 26日 星期一 23:41 BJT

Rpt-UK names Canadian Carney as new Bank of England chief

LONDON Nov 26 Canadian central bank chief Mark Carney will take over the reins as Governor of the Bank of England next year, British finance minister George Osborne told parliament on Monday, announcing a surprise choice to replace outgoing BoE Governor Mervyn King.

"He is acknowledged as the outstanding central banker of his generation," Osborne said of Carney.

