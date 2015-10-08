BoE quizzing UK banks over commodities exposure - source

LONDON Oct 8 The Bank of England has asked
British banks to report their exposure to commodities and ensure
they are mitigating risks effectively, a source familiar with
the situation said on Thursday.
Prices for oil and other commodities have fallen sharply in
recent months, and earlier on Thursday the Financial Times
reported the BoE move had been triggered by the sharp fall in
the shares of commodities and mining company Glencore.
"This is something being done in the course of normal
supervision," the source said, adding that the request had been
made by the Prudential Regulation Authority, the arm of the BoE
in charge of day-to-day bank regulation.
"It is not asking (banks) to take any particular action and
it has not been prompted by any particular concern about the
commodity sector. The PRA is making sure the firms understand
the risks they are exposed to and mitigating them accordingly."
