Bank of England bans former Co-op boss from senior bank job

LONDON Jan 15 The Bank of England said on Friday it had prohibited a former chief executive of Co-operative Bank, Barry Tootell, from holding a senior banking job over his role at the lender which almost collapsed.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority also said Keith Alderson, a former managing director of the Co-op Bank's corporate and business banking division, had also been hit with a ban. In addition, both men were subject to fines.

"This action makes clear that there are serious consequences for senior individuals who fall short of the PRA's expectations. The new Senior Managers Regime, which will be introduced in March, will further ensure that senior managers are held duly responsible for their actions," PRA chief executive Andrew Bailey said. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)