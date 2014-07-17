Bank of England warns some investment funds may prove illiquid in times of market stress

LONDON, July 17 Investment funds focused on
emerging economies or high-yield debt may be unable to return
investors' money promptly if turmoil hits markets, potentially
causing major disruption, a top Bank of England official warned
on Thursday.
Many investment funds promise to redeem investors' shares
within a day or two. But BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said
this may not be realistic when trouble strikes less liquid
markets and droves of investors want to cut their losses.
"Market participants and investors will not always be able
to sell what they want, where they want, and when they want,"
Cunliffe told a conference hosted by the Financial Reporting
Council, a body that promotes corporate governance standard.
