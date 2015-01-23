UPDATE 1-Bank of England says lenders must do more to shore up cyber defences

(Adds Barclays comment)
LONDON Jan 23 Britain's banks must do more to
protect themselves and the wider financial system from growing
and evolving cyber crime, the Bank of England said on Friday.
Worried by the increasing rate of attacks on banks by
Internet hacks, the BoE surveyed 36 financial firms and banks in
Britain and found no immediate critical shortcomings in their
defences.
"But they did point to areas for improvement that we will be
following up on with firms," Andrew Gracie, an executive
director at the BoE in charge of winding down failed lenders,
told a Cyber Defence and Security Network conference.
Britain has already conducted cyber attack simulation
exercises such as Waking Shark to test responses.
A joint testing programme between the U.S. and UK
governments and authorities will start this year.
Gracie suggested that banks were still fighting the last war
to some extent, such as protecting physical locations.
"These still matter. But cyber changes the game. Cyber is a
dynamic, intelligent and adaptive threat. In the cyber arms
race, costs are stacked in favour of the attacker, not the
defender," Gracie said.
He said banks must invest in ways to identify threat and
cyber attacks, a task that should not be left just to junior
"technologists".
"All parts of an organisation need to understand cyber risk
and their responsibilities towards improved cyber hygiene. This
includes Board level engagement," Gracie said.
Craig Balding, group head of cyber risk at Barclays
, said the bank was evolving its approach to cyber risk,
making a distinction between cyber and technology systems.
"Cyber has the attention of our board, no question about
it," he told the conference. "I don't know if we can ever be
ahead of the threat as a commercial organisation."
Gracie said banks were already spending significant amounts
of money on building their defences but they were not testing
them on a regular basis.
To help banks improve their resilience, the BoE would help
them share information, Gracie said.
"We don't laugh when somebody else is getting hacked,"
Balding said.
