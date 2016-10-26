BoE seeks details of large UK lenders' exposure to Deutsche, Italian banks - FT

Oct 26 The Bank of England (BoE) has asked major
lenders in Britain to detail their exposure to Deutsche Bank
and the biggest Italian banks, including Monte dei
Paschi, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) made the
request in recent weeks, as investors sold off Deutsche and
Monte Paschi stock amid scrutiny of their capital levels, the FT
said, without saying where it got the information from.
The PRA declined to comment. Deutsche Bank and Monte dei
Paschi could not be immediately reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
Deutsche Bank face a potential fine of $14 billion from the
U.S. Department of Justice over mis-selling of mortgage
securities.
Monte dei Paschi said this month it planned to lay off a
tenth of its staff, shut branches and sell assets in a bid to
win investor backing for a 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) cash
call.
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
