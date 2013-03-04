REFILE-UPDATE 3-British banks cut lending despite Bank of England largesse

* UK banks using FLS scheme cut net lending in fourth
quarter
* Some economists say this boosts case for more QE
* BoE says banks have taken almost 14 bln stg of FLS funds
* BoE and banks blame seasonal factors for fall in lending
* Business minister calls figures "very disappointing"
By David Milliken
LONDON, March 4 The Bank of England's flagship
plan to boost lending failed to stop a decline in bank loans
late last year, adding to pressure on the central bank to
provide alternative economic stimulus.
Britain's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) was launched by
the central bank and finance ministry last June to aid growth by
offering banks cheap funds if they stepped up lending to
home-buyers and small and medium-sized businesses.
Monday's data shows that while banks and building societies
have drawn down almost 14 billion pounds ($21 billion) of cheap
central bank funds, net lending has actually gone into reverse.
Business minister Vince Cable - a Liberal Democrat who
favours more government investment than his Conservative
coalition partner and finance minister George Osborne - said the
figures were "very disappointing" and that he would ask the
central bank if the scheme could be improved.
Britain's economy looks increasingly like it may be tipping
into its third recession in four years, following very weak
construction data earlier on Monday and an unexpected
contraction in factory output reported last week.
Borrowers repaid banks and building societies some 2.425
billion pounds more than they lent in the last three months of
2012, turning around a small rise in lending in August and
September.
"It is pretty clear that the FLS is not living up to
expectations," said Michael Saunders, chief UK economist at
Citi. "The limited impact from the FLS raises the likelihood of
other forms of easing and additional credit easing in our view."
The central bank will decide on Thursday whether to restart
its quantitative easing programme of buying government bonds.
Last month, three officials - including Governor Mervyn King
and Paul Fisher, who is in charge of the FLS - favoured buying a
further 25 billion pounds of bonds on top of the 375 billion
bought between March 2009 and October 2012, while others felt
alternative stimulus might be more effective if needed.
If wavering policymakers conclude the FLS is not having the
desired effect, this could cause them to back more bond buying.
But it is far from certain that they will draw this conclusion.
Although the scheme has not yet succeeded in boosting
lending, it has helped markedly reduce banks' borrowing costs,
which has in turn fed through to lower interest rates and easier
terms and conditions for some borrowers.
The central bank said the fall in lending in the last three
months of 2012 was due to seasonal factors. Lending picked up
strongly in January, albeit based on data that includes banks
such as HSBC which did not join the FLS.
"I would not expect to see a return to rising aggregate
quantities until we start getting data for 2013 at the
earliest," the BoE's Fisher said.
"It is still quite early for much extra money to have flowed
from the application stage into actual loans, compared with
previous plans which showed that lending was most likely to fall
in aggregate without the FLS."
MUTED DEMAND?
The British Bankers' Association said demand for lending was
muted in the last three months of 2012, citing both a seasonal
dip and firms' broader concerns about the economic outlook.
But some economists did see encouraging signs in the scheme
data, particularly the fact that almost 10 billion pounds had
been drawn down by banks in the last three months of 2012,
double the sum in the first two months of the scheme.
"It's not been an overnight surge, but it's moving in the
right direction," said Alan Clarke of Scotiabank. "It was a
bigger number than I thought would come."
Banks have until the end of this year to draw down funds
equivalent to 5 percent of their loan book - roughly 70-80
billion pounds based on current lending - but will face penalty
interest charges if they do not maintain or increase lending
over the period.
The British Chambers of Commerce, which represents many
small firms, said Monday's figures were "disappointing", while
the Confederation of British Industry, which represents bigger
firms that generally have easier access to credit, said its
members were reporting lower finance costs.
The aggregate FLS figures mask wide differences between
lenders. Newer entrants to Britain's concentrated banking
market, such as Aldermore, Metro Bank and Shawbrook Bank, have
increased lending sharply.
But far larger, more established banks such as Royal Bank of
Scotland, Santander and Lloyds Banking Group
feel under regulatory pressure to reduce much non-core
lending, and have cut lending by several billion pounds each.
Bucking this trend among major lenders are Barclays
, which has increased net lending by 5.7 billion pounds,
and Nationwide Building Society, where lending has risen by 3.6
billion pounds.