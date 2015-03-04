CORRECTED-Bank of England says fraud office investigating liquidity auctions

(Corrects to show SFO is not part of police)

ReportinLONDON, March 4 The Bank of England said on Wednesday that British fraud investigators were investigating liquidity auctions held by the central bank during the financial crisis in 2007 and 2008.

The BoE said in a statement that it had referred information relating to the auctions to Britain's Serious Fraud Office in November after an inquiry commissioned by the Bank.

"Given the SFO investigation is ongoing, it is not appropriate for the Bank to provide any additional comment on the matter at this time," the BoE said.

The Financial Times reported in November that the BoE was investigating whether staff knew or even aided possible manipulation of auctions it held at the onset of the financial crisis to pump liquidity into the banking system. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Mark Heinrich)