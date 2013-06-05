CORRECTED-UK lawmakers express 'serious concerns' about Bank of England appointment

(Corrects second paragraph to clarify Fortis did buy a stake in
ABN AMRO)
LONDON, June 5 British legislators said on
Wednesday that they had "serious concerns" about the appointment
of former London Stock Exchange chief executive Clara
Furse to a Bank of England regulatory committee.
Lawmakers on the lower house of parliament's Treasury
Committee challenged Furse in a hearing on Tuesday over her role
as a non-executive director at Belgian bank Fortis during its
purchase of a stake in rival ABN AMRO, which forced Fortis to
seek a state bailout.
"The Committee expressed serious concerns about the
appointment of Dame Clara Furse," the committee said in a report
on Wednesday into her appointment to serve on the BoE's
Financial Policy Committee, which monitors risks threatening
financial stability in Britain.
However, the Treasury Committee said that despite these
reservations, it concluded that she had sufficient professional
competence and personal independence to take up the role.
It reached a similar conclusion for two other nominees,
former Barclays chief executive Martin Taylor and
former Goldman Sachs executive Richard Sharp.
(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)