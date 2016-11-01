Bank of England FPC member Furse steps down to join HSBC

LONDON Nov 1 Clara Furse has stepped down from
the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, the central
bank said on Tuesday, shortly before bank HSBC
announced her appointment as chair of its UK ring-fenced bank.
Furse's role at the BoE included being a decision-maker on
capital requirements for Britain's banking system. She was
reappointed to serve a further term on the FPC less than a year
ago.
"The Committee has benefited greatly from Clara's expertise
in banking and financial markets and from her unique insights as
a market practitioner," BoE Governor Mark Carney said.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)