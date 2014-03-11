UPDATE 2-Bank of England announces shake-up as it probes FX case

* Carney quizzed by lawmakers for more than four hours
* Gives response to allegations currency benchmarks rigged
* Bank to review how conducts market intelligence
* To announce details of new structure on March 18
* "We have to establish the integrity of markets" - Carney
By Jamie McGeever and David Milliken
LONDON, March 11 The Bank of England announced
an overhaul of the way it works with banks and financial markets
on Tuesday as it faced growing criticism of its response to
possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates.
BoE Governor Mark Carney answered questions from lawmakers
for four-and-a-half-hours, a large part of which was devoted to
the Bank's response to allegations that key currency benchmarks
had been rigged.
Carney said a new deputy governor position, responsible for
banking and markets, will be created as part of the shake-up.
"One of the first tasks of that individual is that he or she
will conduct a root-and-branch review of how we conduct market
intelligence," Carney said.
Details of the new structure will be announced on March 18.
As lawmakers seized on the case to revive their demands
tougher oversight of the BoE, Carney stressed the seriousness of
the foreign exchange case and compared it to the Libor interest
rate-rigging scandal. This resulted in criminal charges against
traders, the resignation of Barclays' chief executive
and $6 billion in settlements paid by banks.
"This is as serious as Libor if not more so because this
goes to the heart of integrity of markets, and we have to
establish the integrity of markets," Carney told legislators.
The BoE suspended an employee last week as part of its
internal investigation into whether staff turned a blind eye to
signs of manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day global market,
for which London is the main hub.
The BoE and other leading authorities including Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the U.S. Department of
Justice opened investigations into the allegations last October.
More than 20 currency traders at several of the world's
biggest banks have been placed on leave, suspended or fired.
Minutes of BoE meetings with chief foreign exchange dealers
released last week, in response to a Freedom of Information
request by Reuters, showed concerns over possible manipulation
were raised as early as 2006.
"RELENTLESS INVESTIGATION"
With lawmakers demanding details of how the Bank responded
to the case, Carney said on Tuesday that the BoE's top
management moved quickly as soon as it learned of the
allegations and it was relentless in its investigations.
He said he and other top officials first learned of the
allegations on Oct. 16 last year and he told the Bank's
governing board, its Court of Directors, on the same day.
"We convened governors, we decided to launch an
investigation within 48 hours, we retained external counsel and
they had begun a very thorough, systematic, relentless
investigation," he said.
But the chairman of Tuesday's hearings said the BoE had to
do more to show that its "Byzantine" oversight structures were
up to the job.
"This is the first real test for the Bank of England's new
governance structures. Early signs are not encouraging,"
lawmaker Andrew Tyrie said in a statement.
Since he took over the BoE in July last year, Carney has
introduced several changes, including most notably the launch of
its forward guidance policy that seeks to give a clear picture
of when it might start to raise interest rates.
The case for structural change at the Bank has grown
stronger since the foreign exchange allegations.
The BoE last year hired consultants McKinsey to advise on a
strategic review to reflect the Bank's expanded powers to
oversee the banking sector.
The Bank currently has three deputy governors, one for
monetary policy, another for financial stability and a third in
charge of the BoE's oversight of commercial banks.
Paul Fisher, another member of the Monetary Policy Committee
who was previously BoE's head of foreign exchange, said he too
only found out about the allegations last October.
He said the alleged collusion being investigated now was
different to discussions around possible manipulation of the
"fixings" by non-market makers such as hedge funds as far back
as 2006.
Fisher hit back at criticism from lawmakers that the BoE did
not respond more vigorously and played down suggestions it
should investigate potential trading abuse more broadly,
something which falls to the FCA, Britain's main market
regulator.
"It's not our job to go hunting for the rigging of markets,"
he said when asked if the Bank had taken action in other markets
in light of the concerns over possible FX manipulation.
FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said the BoE was not
being investigated as an institution but, in a letter to Tyrie
made public on Tuesday, he said the FCA did have the authority
to take action against BoE staff if needed.