Bank of England officials hammer home their rates message

policymakers are seeking to ram home the central message of
their new forward guidance policy - British interest rates are
not going up any time soon, even as growth accelerates.
Three members of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC)used speeches on Monday and Tuesday to tackle scepticism
that the BoE was underestimating how quickly unemployment might
fall.
Financial markets have challenged BoE Governor Mark Carney
and his policymakers by pricing in a first BoE rate hike much
earlier than the late-2016 timeframe suggested by the Bank.
That is when the BoE expects unemployment to fall to the 7
percent level at which it would start to think about raising
interest rates from their all-time low of 0.5 percent.
Ben Broadbent, David Miles and Paul Tucker, three of the
MPC's nine members, acknowledged the big uncertainties about
British productivity and the possibility that unemployment could
in fact fall faster than the Bank's forecast.
But they also underscored the importance of sending a clear
signal now that there was no chance of an imminent rise in
interest rates, despite Britain's economy awakening from a long
period of stagnation.
Miles said in his speech "it would be spectacularly
misguided to think that some signs of more normal growth mean
that the economy is back to normal".
Broadbent, stressing there was no promise to keep rates on
hold until 2016, told his audience that the guidance plan had "a
number of virtues, not least the reassurance to investing
businesses that monetary policy will not rise until economic
recovery has become firmly entrenched".
Tucker followed up with a similar message at a finance
conference, saying it would be easy to jump to the mistaken
conclusion that stimulus would be withdrawn soon. "Given the
slack in the economy, the Committee is not in a rush," he said.
RECOVERY
Sterling weakened a touch against the dollar on Tuesday,
having risen about 6 percent since just before the BoE's
guidance plan was announced in early August, propelled by the
unexpected acceleration of Britain's recovery.
Gross domestic product growth in the second quarter sped up
to 0.7 percent compared with the previous three months and a
survey of Britain's private sector was its strongest on record
in August.
Britain's economy is likely growing at an annualised rate of
between 2.5 and 3.5 percent based on recent indicators, Miles
said on Tuesday, a sudden speeding up from earlier this year.
The push by the BoE to underscore its guidance message comes
at a time when investors have questioned how central banks can
guide markets through the eventual reversal of their
extraordinary stimulus measures.
Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve defied expectations that
it would start to slow down the pace of its bond-buying, pushing
share prices up to new heights and pushing down yields on
government bonds, including British gilts.
The sense of uncertainty is not likely to go away any time
soon for watchers of the Bank of England either.
George Buckley, a Deutsche Bank economist in London, noted a
slide used by Miles to illustrate his speech which showed how
Britain's unemployment rate might range as high as 9.6 percent
or as low as 4.8 percent with only relatively small changes in
growth and productivity rates over the next three years.
"I think they know about as much as do about how
unemployment will behave going forward, which isn't very much,"
Buckley said.