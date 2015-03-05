UPDATE 1-Bank of England keeps rates on hold, six years after crisis cut

* BoE keeps rates at record low 0.5 pct, as expected
* Decision marks 6th anniversary of record low rates
* Strong economy points to rate hike before long
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, March 5 The Bank of England marked the
sixth anniversary of the introduction of its lowest ever
interest rate by standing pat once again on Thursday, but an
improving economy suggests rates are likely to rise at some
point over the next 12 months.
While no economist polled by Reuters expects the Monetary
Policy Committee to raise rates before a May 7 national
election, given Britain's record low inflation, there are signs
that policymakers believe a rate hike could come sooner than
markets believe.
The Bank said on Thursday it was keeping rates at 0.5
percent, their level since the depths of the financial crisis.
Minutes of the meeting, explaining the debate among
rate-setters, are due to be published in just under two weeks'
time.
Business surveys this week showed Britain's economy started
2015 strongly, and wage data in the next few months could
provide some policymakers with enough evidence that it can start
to be weaned off low borrowing costs.
"The MPC's decision to stand pat today ... looks set to
repeated over the next few months while inflation hovers near
zero," said Samuel Tombs, economist at Capital Economics.
"But by the summer, it should be clear that the UK's
deflation is neither pernicious nor long-lasting."
While there has been scant evidence that uncertainty around
May's election has deterred business investment, the strong
possibility of an indecisive outcome presents another reason to
hold rates until later in the year.
Financial markets currently price in a first rate hike
around the turn of 2016, but two policymakers -- Martin Weale
and Kristin Forbes -- have warned that rates could rise in the
near future if inflation shoots up from current low levels.
MPC member Ian McCafferty, who voted with Weale to raise
rates from August through December, has said he will keep a
close eye on wage data over the next few months before deciding
whether to resume voting for higher rates.
For now, though, most MPC members seem content to wait and
see how far inflation falls before considering a rate hike.
Last month's quarterly economic forecasts from the Bank
indicated that consumer price inflation is likely to turn
negative for the first time on record in the next few months.
Governor Mark Carney has said he expects the Bank's next
move to be an increase in interest rates, although he said more
stimulus could be required if inflation stayed around zero for
more than a year.
The timing of a first interest rate hike from the U.S.
Federal Reserve will also weigh on BoE policymakers.
Seven of the 17 members of the Fed's policy committee have
now said they at least want the option of a June tightening on
the table.
The situation in Britain stands in contrast to the euro
zone, where the European Central Bank was due to flesh out its
bond-buying stimulus plan later on Thursday.
