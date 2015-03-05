Bank of England keeps rates on hold, six years after crisis cut

LONDON, March 5 The Bank of England marked the
sixth anniversary of its cutting interest rates to a record low
by keeping them on hold once again on Thursday, but an improving
economy suggests rates are likely to rise at some point over the
next 12 months.
While no economist polled by Reuters expects the Monetary
Policy Committee will vote to raise rates before a May 7
national election, given record low inflation, there are signs
that policymakers believe a rate hike could come sooner rather
than later.
The BoE said on Thursday it was keeping rates at 0.5
percent, their level since the depths of the financial crisis.
Minutes of the meeting, explaining the debate among
rate-setters, are due to be published in just under two weeks'
time.
Business surveys this week showed Britain's economy started
2015 strongly, and wage data in the next few months could
provide some policymakers with enough evidence that it can start
to be weaned off low borrowing costs.
Two policymakers, Martin Weale and Kristin Forbes, warned
recently that rates could rise in the near future if inflation
picks up strongly from current low levels.
Another MPC member Ian McCafferty, who voted with Weale to
hike rates from August through December, has said he will keep a
close eye on wage data over the next few months before deciding
whether to resume voting for higher interest rates.
But now though, most MPC members seem content to wait and
see how far inflation plunges before considering a rate hike.
Last month's quarterly economic forecasts from the BoE
showed consumer price inflation is likely to turn negative for
the first time on record in the next few months.
Governor Mark Carney has said he expects the BoE to raise
interest rates as its next move although he said more stimulus
could be required if inflation stayed around zero for more than
a year.
The timing of a first interest rate hike from the U.S.
Federal Reserve will also weigh on BoE policymakers.
Seven of the 17 members of the Fed's policy committee have
now said they at least want the option of a June tightening on
the table.
The situation in Britain stands in contrast to the euro
zone, where the European Central Bank is due to flesh out its
bond-buying stimulus plan later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)