No sign of policy-inspired UK asset bubbles, says BoE's Miles

BRIEF-Energy Fuels says Mark Chalmers to be president, COO effective July
* Energy Fuels Inc - effective July 1, 2017, Mark S. Chalmers will become president, as well as chief operating officer, of Energy Fuels
BOSTON, April 13 - The Bank of England's asset purchases have not inflated unsustainable bubbles in stock prices and corporate bonds, a senior British interest rate-setter said on Saturday.
David Miles, an external member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, said the central bank has looked into these markets and others for signs of danger.
"I don't think we're in the kind of territory that obviously makes these asset prices unsustainable and at bubble levels," he said at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
"They may have been very depressed, but it's more kind of moving back to more normal levels," he added.
* Independent Data Monitoring Committee initiates process for interim analysis of Mesoblast’S phase 3 chronic heart failure trial
* Digital Power Corp - delay in filing 10-K due to information necessary for filing of form 10-K could not be gathered within prescribed time period Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nD2C8A) Further company coverage: